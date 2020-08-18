HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.67 and move down -40.19%, while HMSY stocks collected -5.15% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that HMS to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 12th

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Worth an Investment?

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.65 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HMSY Market Performance

HMSY stocks went down by -5.15% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.32% and a quarterly performance of 3.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for HMSY stocks with the simple moving average of 1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMSY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HMSY shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for HMSY socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMSY stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for HMSY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 21, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave “Outperform” rating to HMSY stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 13, 2020.

HMSY Stocks -8.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, HMS Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.13%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -9.35% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HMSY went down by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -10.40% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.51. In addition, HMS Holdings Corp. saw -1.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HMSY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), starting from Aunan Greg D, who sold 32,459 shares at the price of $26.63 back on May 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,518 shares of HMS Holdings Corp., valued at $864,383 with the latest closing price.

STOWE RICHARD H, the Director of HMS Holdings Corp., sold 2,766 shares at the value of $37.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that STOWE RICHARD H is holding 78,997 shares at the value of $103,531 based on the most recent closing price.

HMSY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.78 for the present operating margin and +30.60 for gross margin. The net margin for HMS Holdings Corp. stands at +13.92. Total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return holds the value 6.70%, with 4.70% for asset returns.

Based on HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), the company’s capital structure generated 30.71 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.50. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 9.54 and long-term debt to capital is 29.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for HMS Holdings Corp. is 2.77 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.