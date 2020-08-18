Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $184.06 and move down -15.94%, while HON stocks collected -0.42% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Chevron Pursues Exploration Deal in Iraq

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Worth an Investment?

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.51 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HON Market Performance

HON stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.43% and a quarterly performance of 16.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.25% for HON stocks with the simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HON shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for HON socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $158 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON stock at the price of $158. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 21, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to HON stocks, setting the target price at $149 in the report published on May 4, 2020.

HON Stocks 5.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Honeywell International Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.62% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HON went down by -0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.07% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $154.03. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

HON Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Honeywell International Inc. (HON), starting from Deily Linnet F, who sold 2,003 shares at the price of $179.01 back on Feb 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,045 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $358,557 with the latest closing price.

Gautam Rajeev, the President & CEO, PMT of Honeywell International Inc., sold 10,984 shares at the value of $163.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Gautam Rajeev is holding 28,920 shares at the value of $1,800,058 based on the most recent closing price.

HON Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +19.96 for the present operating margin and +38.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +16.74. Total capital return value is set at 20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.16. Equity return holds the value 32.30%, with 9.80% for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc. (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 90.34 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 17.16 and long-term debt to capital is 62.96.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Honeywell International Inc. is 4.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.