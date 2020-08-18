Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.07 and move down -2.14%, while NUAN stocks collected 1.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Nuance Expands Availability of Cloud-Based Dragon Professional Anywhere Solution

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Worth an Investment?

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.12 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NUAN Market Performance

NUAN stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.27% and a quarterly performance of 42.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.65%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.61% for NUAN stocks with the simple moving average of 42.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUAN stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for NUAN shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for NUAN socks in the upcoming period according to CFRA is $110 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUAN stock at the price of $31. The rating they have provided for NUAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

Guggenheim gave “Neutral” rating to NUAN stocks, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

NUAN Stocks 13.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nuance Communications, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.15%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.44% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NUAN went up by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +80.95% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.02. In addition, Nuance Communications, Inc. saw 65.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NUAN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN), starting from Tempesta Daniel David, who sold 2,833 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Jul 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 519,770 shares of Nuance Communications, Inc., valued at $72,242 with the latest closing price.

BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, the EVP, Business Transformation of Nuance Communications, Inc., sold 7,600 shares at the value of $22.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that BEAUDOIN THOMAS L is holding 202,599 shares at the value of $173,969 based on the most recent closing price.

NUAN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.18 for the present operating margin and +53.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Nuance Communications, Inc. stands at +6.27. Total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34. Equity return holds the value 6.60%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN), the company’s capital structure generated 89.86 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.33. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.85 and long-term debt to capital is 36.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.26 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for Nuance Communications, Inc. is 4.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.