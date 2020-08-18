Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) went up by 4.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.19 and move down -80.21%, while ABEO stocks collected -3.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Abeona Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies Enter into Licensing and Inventory Purchase Agreements for ABO-202, a Clinical Stage, Novel, One-time Gene Therapy for CLN1 Disease

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Worth an Investment?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) The 36 Months beta value for ABEO stocks is at 1.31, while 5 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.14 which is -$2.88 below current price. ABEO currently has a short float of 4.44% and public float of 68.31M with average trading volume of 859.19K shares.

ABEO Market Performance

ABEO stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly performance of -4.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.17% for ABEO stocks with the simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ABEO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ABEO socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $6 based on the research report published on February 10, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $2. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “ Hold” rating to ABEO stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 15, 2019.

ABEO Stocks -2.67% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.37% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO went down by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.74% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.90. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ABEO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), starting from CARR EDWARD, who sold 6,446 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Mar 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 13,554 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,667 with the latest closing price.

Buono Stefano, the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc., bought 200,000 shares at the value of $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24, which means that Buono Stefano is holding 270,000 shares at the value of $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

ABEO Stock Fundamentals

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.27.