Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.29 and move down -1.51%, while APPS stocks collected 12.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Worth an Investment?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 91.20 times of increase in earnings at the present.

APPS Market Performance

APPS stocks went up by 12.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 102.74% and a quarterly performance of 353.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 297.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 53.14% for APPS stocks with the simple moving average of 213.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for APPS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for APPS socks in the upcoming period according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $4 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS stock at the price of $24, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 6, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “ Neutral” rating to APPS stocks, setting the target price at $12.25 in the report published on July 7, 2020.

APPS Stocks 89.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Digital Turbine, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.26%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, while the shares surge at the distance of +95.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +171.77% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APPS went up by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +259.72% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.54. In addition, Digital Turbine, Inc. saw 263.25% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

APPS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), starting from Karish Jeff, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $4.22 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 333,549 shares of Digital Turbine, Inc., valued at $21,100 with the latest closing price.

GYANI MOHAN S, the Director of Digital Turbine, Inc., bought 6,000 shares at the value of $4.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that GYANI MOHAN S is holding 322,587 shares at the value of $24,780 based on the most recent closing price.

APPS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.52 for the present operating margin and +38.05 for gross margin. The net margin for Digital Turbine, Inc. stands at +10.29. Total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.58. Equity return holds the value 37.70%, with 17.30% for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 27.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.40.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.78 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Digital Turbine, Inc. is 4.97 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.