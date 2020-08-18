SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.91 and move down -326.07%, while SM stocks collected -3.81% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Schedule Now Live for EnerCom’s Virtual The Oil & Gas Conference(R) August 17-19, 2020

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Worth an Investment?

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) The 36 Months beta value for SM stocks is at 5.74, while 3 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for SM Energy Company stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.53 which is $1.59 above current price. SM currently has a short float of 14.44% and public float of 106.78M with average trading volume of 5.78M shares.

SM Market Performance

SM stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.13% and a quarterly performance of -15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.31% for SM stocks with the simple moving average of -47.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for SM shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SM socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 27, 2020.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Sector Underperform” according to the report published on April 7, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to SM stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

SM Stocks -20.13% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SM Energy Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -76.53% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.26%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -44.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SM went down by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -61.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.28. In addition, SM Energy Company saw -73.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM Energy Company (SM), starting from Quintana Julio M, who bought 40,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 105,554 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $80,000 with the latest closing price.

Copeland David W, the EVP and General Counsel of SM Energy Company, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Copeland David W is holding 155,912 shares at the value of $15,400 based on the most recent closing price.

SM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.83 for the present operating margin and +11.29 for gross margin. The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at -11.77. Total capital return value is set at 0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.39. Equity return holds the value -22.00%, with -9.50% for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Company (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.88 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.25 and long-term debt to capital is 100.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for SM Energy Company is 9.02 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.