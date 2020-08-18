Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) went up by 7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.78 and move down -19.8%, while AGEN stocks collected 9.92% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Agenus Provides R&D Update & Second Quarter Financial Report

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Worth an Investment?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) The 36 Months beta value for AGEN stocks is at 1.93, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Agenus Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.50 which is -$3.99 below current price. AGEN currently has a short float of 15.47% and public float of 152.93M with average trading volume of 3.11M shares.

AGEN Market Performance

AGEN stocks went up by 9.92% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.83% and a quarterly performance of 59.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.02% for AGEN stocks with the simple moving average of 19.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for AGEN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AGEN socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $6 based on the research report published on November 19, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave “ Neutral” rating to AGEN stocks, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 28, 2016.

AGEN Stocks 8.88% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Agenus Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN went up by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +62.20% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.42. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -1.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AGEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Agenus Inc. (AGEN), starting from INCYTE CORP, who sold 141,920 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,972,968 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $518,831 with the latest closing price.

INCYTE CORP, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., sold 72,080 shares at the value of $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that INCYTE CORP is holding 17,114,888 shares at the value of $264,007 based on the most recent closing price.

AGEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -340.25 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Agenus Inc. stands at -434.14. Equity return holds the value 80.00%, with -96.50% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Agenus Inc. is 35.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.