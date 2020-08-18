TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) went up by 5.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.76 and move down -8.74%, while TGTX stocks collected 21.90% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that TG Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Umbralisib as a Treatment for Patients with Previously Treated Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Worth an Investment?

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) The 36 Months beta value for TGTX stocks is at 2.28, while 6 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for TG Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $39.50 which is -$22.77 below current price. TGTX currently has a short float of 16.08% and public float of 93.43M with average trading volume of 1.87M shares.

TGTX Market Performance

TGTX stocks went up by 21.90% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of 14.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 232.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.36% for TGTX stocks with the simple moving average of 59.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TGTX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TGTX socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $38 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGTX stock at the price of $60. The rating they have provided for TGTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 5, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to TGTX stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 17, 2020.

TGTX Stocks 12.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TG Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX went up by +21.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +233.38% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.63. In addition, TG Therapeutics, Inc. saw 105.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TGTX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX), starting from KENNEDY WILLIAM JAMES, who sold 7,745 shares at the price of $18.27 back on Jun 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 94,633 shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $141,501 with the latest closing price.

TGTX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -112009.87 for the present operating margin. The net margin for TG Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -113730.92. Total capital return value is set at -328.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -339.50. Equity return holds the value -399.60%, with -125.90% for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 106.16 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 25.15 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -41.66 and long-term debt to capital is 101.48.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5,799.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for TG Therapeutics, Inc. is 3.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.