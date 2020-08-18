Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.95 and move down -16.1%, while GPK stocks collected -0.75% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Graphic Packaging Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Worth an Investment?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.80 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GPK Market Performance

GPK stocks went down by -0.75% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.53% and a quarterly performance of 6.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for GPK stocks with the simple moving average of -0.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GPK shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for GPK socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPK stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for GPK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Neutral” rating to GPK stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 24, 2020.

GPK Stocks 2.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Graphic Packaging Holding Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.59%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.18% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GPK went down by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.93% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.46. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Company saw -12.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GPK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), starting from Yost Joseph P, who sold 60,000 shares at the price of $13.23 back on May 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 123,207 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, valued at $793,820 with the latest closing price.

Venturelli Larry M, the Director of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, bought 162 shares at the value of $11.91 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02, which means that Venturelli Larry M is holding 66,307 shares at the value of $1,928 based on the most recent closing price.

GPK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.26 for the present operating margin and +17.78 for gross margin. The net margin for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at +3.36. Total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.59. Equity return holds the value 8.10%, with 1.70% for asset returns.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), the company’s capital structure generated 195.30 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.14. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.02 and long-term debt to capital is 188.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.40 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 10.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.