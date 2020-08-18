G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $41.80 and move down -150.15%, while GTHX stocks collected 9.65% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that G1 Therapeutics Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for Trilaciclib for Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Worth an Investment?

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $56.86 which is -$16.71 below current price. GTHX currently has a short float of 12.66% and public float of 33.99M with average trading volume of 614.30K shares.

GTHX Market Performance

GTHX stocks went up by 9.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.47% and a quarterly performance of 3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.12%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for GTHX stocks with the simple moving average of -12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GTHX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GTHX socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $55 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX stock at the price of $82, previously predicting the value of $72. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to GTHX stocks, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on August 8, 2019.

GTHX Stocks -13.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.39%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.90% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX went up by +9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -25.07% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.39. In addition, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. saw -36.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GTHX Stock Fundamentals

Based on G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.84.