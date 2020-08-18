EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.97 and move down -5.03%, while EQT stocks collected -0.29% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that EQT Announces Results of its Debt Tender Offer

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Worth an Investment?

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) The 36 Months beta value for EQT stocks is at 1.49, while 12 of the analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.22 which is -$0.22 below current price. EQT currently has a short float of 6.35% and public float of 252.65M with average trading volume of 5.78M shares.

EQT Market Performance

EQT stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with the monthly jump of 37.10% and a quarterly performance of 32.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.35% for EQT stocks with the simple moving average of 59.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EQT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EQT socks in the upcoming period according to Mizuho is $62 based on the research report published on July 23, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT stock at the price of $62. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Overweight” rating to EQT stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

EQT Stocks 22.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, EQT Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +38.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.84% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EQT went down by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +72.83% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.33. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 56.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EQT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT Corporation (EQT), starting from Beebe Lydia I, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $12.86 back on May 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,000 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $12,860 with the latest closing price.

Beebe Lydia I, the Director of EQT Corporation, bought 3,000 shares at the value of $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Beebe Lydia I is holding 4,000 shares at the value of $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

EQT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.54 for the present operating margin and +8.20 for gross margin. The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -32.15. Total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.91. Equity return holds the value -19.80%, with -10.40% for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.29 and long-term debt to capital is 54.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for EQT Corporation is 3.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.