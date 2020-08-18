Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.35 and move down -41.57%, while UUUU stocks collected -6.21% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that LD Micro – Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD-500

UUUU Market Performance

UUUU stocks went down by -6.21% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.14% and a quarterly performance of 0.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.85% for UUUU stocks with the simple moving average of 1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUUU stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for UUUU shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for UUUU socks in the upcoming period according to Noble Capital Markets is based on the research report published on May 13, 2019.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UUUU stock at the price of $5, previously predicting the value of $6.30. The rating they have provided for UUUU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22, 2016.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to UUUU stocks, setting the target price at $6.25 in the report published on October 1, 2015.

UUUU Stocks 0.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Energy Fuels Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU went down by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.81% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7745. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -13.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UUUU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -691.92 for the present operating margin and -244.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -647.54. Total capital return value is set at -26.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.53.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 14.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.19 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -27.22 and long-term debt to capital is 0.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 31.15 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for Energy Fuels Inc. is 4.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.