Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) went down by -11.81% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.20 and move down -61.99%, while EDNT stocks collected 10.30% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 57 min ago that Edison Nation, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

EDNT Market Performance

EDNT stocks went up by 10.30% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.45% and a quarterly performance of 49.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.22% for EDNT stocks with the simple moving average of 33.61% for the last 200 days.

EDNT Stocks -0.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Edison Nation, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +44.44% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EDNT went up by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +63.95% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.54. In addition, Edison Nation, Inc. saw 82.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EDNT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -34.07 for the present operating margin and +34.68 for gross margin. The net margin for Edison Nation, Inc. stands at -65.87. Total capital return value is set at -37.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.68. Equity return holds the value -97.60%, with -38.60% for asset returns.

Based on Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 29.49 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -5.15 and long-term debt to capital is 40.94.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Edison Nation, Inc. is 9.45 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.