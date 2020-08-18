Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) went up by 1.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.79 and move down -32.73%, while EV stocks collected -0.08% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Worth an Investment?

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.44 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EV Market Performance

EV stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.79% for EV stocks with the simple moving average of -4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EV stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for EV shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EV socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $43 based on the research report published on June 2, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EV stock at the price of $43. The rating they have provided for EV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 9, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to EV stocks, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on December 13, 2019.

EV Stocks 1.57% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Eaton Vance Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.34% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EV went down by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -15.25% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.70. In addition, Eaton Vance Corp. saw -16.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.24 for the present operating margin and +79.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Eaton Vance Corp. stands at +23.43. Total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return holds the value 32.10%, with 9.50% for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), the company’s capital structure generated 187.63 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.23. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.82 and long-term debt to capital is 187.63.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for Eaton Vance Corp. is 6.75 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.43.