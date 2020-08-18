Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.20 and move down -25%, while CYTK stocks collected 9.52% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Worth an Investment?

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) The 36 Months beta value for CYTK stocks is at 1.46, while 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cytokinetics, Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $40.25 which is -$23.36 below current price. CYTK currently has a short float of 11.69% and public float of 62.43M with average trading volume of 851.18K shares.

CYTK Market Performance

CYTK stocks went up by 9.52% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.59% and a quarterly performance of 5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.82% for CYTK stocks with the simple moving average of 48.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CYTK shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for CYTK socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $39 based on the research report published on July 10, 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK stock at the price of $31. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 5, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to CYTK stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

CYTK Stocks -0.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cytokinetics, Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.19%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.42% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK went up by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +97.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.63. In addition, Cytokinetics, Incorporated saw 120.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CYTK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK), starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sold 599 shares at the price of $21.85 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 154,435 shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, valued at $13,088 with the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics, Incorporated, sold 5,000 shares at the value of $22.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 304,868 shares at the value of $110,621 based on the most recent closing price.

CYTK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -367.97 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Cytokinetics, Incorporated stands at -452.93. Total capital return value is set at -102.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.67. Equity return holds the value 363.30%, with -58.10% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 19.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.