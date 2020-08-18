Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $50.30 and move down -19.51%, while CSCO stocks collected -11.82% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that AppDynamics Announces SAP Peak, Delivering Deep Visibility Into SAP Landscapes With Real-Time Business Context

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Worth an Investment?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.97 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CSCO Market Performance

CSCO stocks went down by -11.82% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.97% and a quarterly performance of -6.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.87% for CSCO stocks with the simple moving average of -6.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CSCO shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CSCO socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $149 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO stock at the price of $50. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 16, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to CSCO stocks, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

CSCO Stocks -9.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cisco Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.00% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO went down by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.50% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $46.46. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw -12.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CSCO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), starting from BHATT PRAT, who sold 5,703 shares at the price of $44.87 back on Jun 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 85,613 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $255,878 with the latest closing price.

CHANDLER MARK D, the EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl of Cisco Systems, Inc., sold 346 shares at the value of $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that CHANDLER MARK D is holding 156,150 shares at the value of $15,594 based on the most recent closing price.

CSCO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +28.60 for the present operating margin and +63.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.75. Equity return holds the value 31.80%, with 11.90% for asset returns.