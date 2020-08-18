Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went up by 4.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.95 and move down -210.2%, while SAVA stocks collected 15.74% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Cassava Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Mid-year Business Review

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Worth an Investment?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) The 36 Months beta value for SAVA stocks is at 2.98, while 0 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.00 which is -$3.53 below current price. SAVA currently has a short float of 14.00% and public float of 22.19M with average trading volume of 4.43M shares.

SAVA Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 15.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.97% and a quarterly performance of 53.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.94% for SAVA stocks with the simple moving average of -20.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to SAVA stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 10, 2020.

SAVA Stocks 14.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cassava Sciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -67.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.62% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.29% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA went up by +15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +164.94% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.25. In addition, Cassava Sciences, Inc. saw -32.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SAVA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), starting from BARBIER REMI, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Dec 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,068,855 shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc., valued at $553,000 with the latest closing price.

BARBIER REMI, the President and CEO of Cassava Sciences, Inc., bought 10,000 shares at the value of $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that BARBIER REMI is holding 968,855 shares at the value of $41,500 based on the most recent closing price.

SAVA Stock Fundamentals

Based on Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.41.