Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $122.17 and move down -14.56%, while RS stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Participation at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Worth an Investment?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.23 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RS Market Performance

RS stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 14.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for RS stocks with the simple moving average of 3.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for RS socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $115 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RS stock at the price of $115. The rating they have provided for RS stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on May 13, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Buy” rating to RS stocks, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

RS Stocks 9.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.59% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.63% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.67% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $102.53. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw -10.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), starting from Lewis Karla R, who sold 18,954 shares at the price of $107.26 back on Feb 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 86,476 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $2,032,937 with the latest closing price.

HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, the President and CEO of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sold 3,000 shares at the value of $118.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD is holding 59,965 shares at the value of $354,300 based on the most recent closing price.

RS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.24 for the present operating margin and +28.34 for gross margin. The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +6.39. Total capital return value is set at 14.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return holds the value 9.30%, with 5.90% for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), the company’s capital structure generated 34.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 25.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.02 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.38 and long-term debt to capital is 32.13.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is 9.29 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.