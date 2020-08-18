FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $329.85 and move down -34.39%, while FLT stocks collected 3.82% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Cambridge Global Payments Announces New Endorsement Partnership with the Australia-Latin America Business Council

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Worth an Investment?

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.54 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FLT Market Performance

FLT stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of 3.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.73%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.03% for FLT stocks with the simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for FLT shares by setting it to “Positive”. The predicted price for FLT socks in the upcoming period according to Susquehanna is $310 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLT stock at the price of $301. The rating they have provided for FLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Buy” rating to FLT stocks, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on July 9, 2020.

FLT Stocks -4.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.40% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -13.10% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FLT went up by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -18.19% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $252.40. In addition, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. saw -14.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FLT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT), starting from Dey Eric, who sold 44,000 shares at the price of $276.17 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,513 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., valued at $12,151,506 with the latest closing price.

Gavrilenya Alexey, the President- North America Fuel of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $280.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Gavrilenya Alexey is holding 12,661 shares at the value of $1,401,470 based on the most recent closing price.

FLT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +46.62 for the present operating margin and +72.59 for gross margin. The net margin for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. stands at +33.79. Total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.59. Equity return holds the value 22.90%, with 6.70% for asset returns.

Based on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 138.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.05. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 41.93 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.56 and long-term debt to capital is 90.84.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. is 1.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.