DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.10 and move down -11.44%, while DPHC stocks collected 7.71% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/20 that Electric-Truck Maker’s Deal Adds Further Spark to Battery-Powered Market

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Worth an Investment?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 142.63 times of increase in earnings at the present.

DPHC Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 7.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 29.67% and a quarterly performance of 34.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.81% for DPHC stocks with the simple moving average of 32.94% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Stocks 26.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +29.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +36.59% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC went up by +7.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.66. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 36.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.