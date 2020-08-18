Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $121.08 and move down -16.29%, while ATO stocks collected -1.81% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter; Affirms Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Worth an Investment?

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.47 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ATO Market Performance

ATO stocks went down by -1.81% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.03% and a quarterly performance of 5.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.12% for ATO stocks with the simple moving average of -1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATO stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for ATO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ATO socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $112.50 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATO stock at the price of $113, previously predicting the value of $120. The rating they have provided for ATO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 1, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to ATO stocks, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

ATO Stocks 2.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Atmos Energy Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.39% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATO went down by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -7.31% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $104.46. In addition, Atmos Energy Corporation saw -6.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ATO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), starting from Sampson Richard A, who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $99.75 back on Jun 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,000 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation, valued at $99,750 with the latest closing price.

Sampson Richard A, the Director of Atmos Energy Corporation, bought 1,000 shares at the value of $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Sampson Richard A is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

ATO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +25.71 for the present operating margin and +35.19 for gross margin. The net margin for Atmos Energy Corporation stands at +17.61. Total capital return value is set at 8.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return holds the value 11.60%, with 5.00% for asset returns.

Based on Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO), the company’s capital structure generated 69.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.99. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.98 and long-term debt to capital is 61.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for Atmos Energy Corporation is 11.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.