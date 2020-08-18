Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) went up by 7.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.38 and move down -67.82%, while ATHX stocks collected 0.77% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Athersys Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Worth an Investment?

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) The 36 Months beta value for ATHX stocks is at -1.78, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Athersys, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.00 which is -$2.61 below current price. ATHX currently has a short float of 13.23% and public float of 178.35M with average trading volume of 4.00M shares.

ATHX Market Performance

ATHX stocks went up by 0.77% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.26% and a quarterly performance of -14.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.73%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.11% for ATHX stocks with the simple moving average of 29.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHX stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ATHX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ATHX socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $5 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHX stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for ATHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to ATHX stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 13, 2018.

ATHX Stocks -3.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Athersys, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -40.41% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.12% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX went up by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +100.77% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.62. In addition, Athersys, Inc. saw 112.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ATHX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Athersys, Inc. (ATHX), starting from TRAUB KENNETH H, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jun 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 235,093 shares of Athersys, Inc., valued at $110,900 with the latest closing price.

TRAUB KENNETH H, the Director of Athersys, Inc., bought 50,000 shares at the value of $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that TRAUB KENNETH H is holding 185,093 shares at the value of $115,600 based on the most recent closing price.

ATHX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -807.53 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Athersys, Inc. stands at -791.44. Total capital return value is set at -137.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.31. Equity return holds the value -167.70%, with -104.30% for asset returns.