Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) went up by 8.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.72 and move down -61.31%, while ARWR stocks collected 13.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Initiates Dosing Phase 1/2 Study of ARO-ENaC for Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Worth an Investment?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) The 36 Months beta value for ARWR stocks is at 1.74, while 6 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $62.11 which is $16 above current price. ARWR currently has a short float of 9.88% and public float of 99.56M with average trading volume of 1.07M shares.

ARWR Market Performance

ARWR stocks went up by 13.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.77% and a quarterly performance of 19.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for ARWR stocks with the simple moving average of 6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ARWR shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ARWR socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $62 based on the research report published on May 13, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR stock at the price of $58. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 8, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “ Overweight” rating to ARWR stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 15, 2020.

ARWR Stocks 8.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR went up by +13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +14.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.22. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -27.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ARWR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR), starting from Anzalone Christopher Richard, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $41.35 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,605,237 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $2,067,500 with the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 100,000 shares at the value of $38.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 2,605,237 shares at the value of $3,881,017 based on the most recent closing price.

ARWR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.25 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +40.27. Total capital return value is set at 35.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.69. Equity return holds the value -5.60%, with -4.80% for asset returns.