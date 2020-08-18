APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.43 and move down -1.58%, while APG stocks collected 3.19% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that APi Group Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Financial Results

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Worth an Investment?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for APi Group Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.50 which is -$15.19 below current price. APG currently has a short float of 4.03% and public float of 138.59M with average trading volume of 1.99M shares.

APG Market Performance

APG stocks went up by 3.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.87% and a quarterly performance of 54.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.55% for APG stocks with the simple moving average of 43.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for APG socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $16 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APG stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for APG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 27, 2020.

APG Stocks 16.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, APi Group Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -1.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +26.58% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APG went up by +3.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.09. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 43.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

APG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APi Group Corporation (APG), starting from Becker Russell A., who bought 2,100 shares at the price of $14.29 back on Jun 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,100 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $30,009 with the latest closing price.

Chepey Julius, the CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER of APi Group Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $12.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Chepey Julius is holding 10,000 shares at the value of $121,000 based on the most recent closing price.

APG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1.15 for the present operating margin and +18.26 for gross margin. The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at -1.64. Total capital return value is set at -2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.14.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 74.67 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.71 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.34 and long-term debt to capital is 72.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.71 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for APi Group Corporation is 8.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.