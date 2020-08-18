AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.15 and move down -62.97%, while UAVS stocks collected -0.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that AgEagle Aerial Systems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) Worth an Investment?

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) The 36 Months beta value for UAVS stocks is at 4.87, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $453.75 which is -$3.16 below current price. UAVS currently has a short float of 11.57% and public float of 28.95M with average trading volume of 11.34M shares.

UAVS Market Performance

UAVS stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.66% and a quarterly performance of 135.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 1252.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for UAVS stocks with the simple moving average of 205.97% for the last 200 days.

UAVS Stocks 42.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +117.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS went down by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +700.00% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.08. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. saw 602.22% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UAVS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -795.21 for the present operating margin and -25.94 for gross margin. The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stands at -850.32. Total capital return value is set at -43.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.80. Equity return holds the value -50.90%, with -46.40% for asset returns.