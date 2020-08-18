Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $143.55 and move down -29.7%, while AYI stocks collected 3.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/30/20 that Acuity Brands Appoints Laura O’Shaughnessy to the Board of Directors

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth an Investment?

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.27 times of increase in earnings at the present.

AYI Market Performance

AYI stocks went up by 3.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.55% and a quarterly performance of 30.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.73%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.12% for AYI stocks with the simple moving average of 4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AYI shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for AYI socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $80 based on the research report published on June 16, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYI stock at the price of $80. The rating they have provided for AYI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave “ Outperform” rating to AYI stocks, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 8, 2020.

AYI Stocks 12.91% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Acuity Brands, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.90% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AYI went up by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $103.85. In addition, Acuity Brands, Inc. saw -19.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AYI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI), starting from WINSTON MARY A, who bought 2 shares at the price of $99.95 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,271 shares of Acuity Brands, Inc., valued at $200 with the latest closing price.

WINSTON MARY A, the Director of Acuity Brands, Inc., bought 22 shares at the value of $92.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that WINSTON MARY A is holding 1,269 shares at the value of $2,033 based on the most recent closing price.

AYI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.65 for the present operating margin and +39.45 for gross margin. The net margin for Acuity Brands, Inc. stands at +9.00. Total capital return value is set at 21.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return holds the value 13.50%, with 8.10% for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 18.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.24 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.77 and long-term debt to capital is 18.11.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Acuity Brands, Inc. is 6.13 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.