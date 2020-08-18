Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $126.79 and move down -14.36%, while WM stocks collected -0.66% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Waste Management Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Worth an Investment?

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.35 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WM Market Performance

WM stocks went down by -0.66% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.29% for WM stocks with the simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM stock at the price of $115. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “ Sector Perform” rating to WM stocks, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

WM Stocks 3.60% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Waste Management, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -1.19% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WM went down by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $109.67. In addition, Waste Management, Inc. saw -2.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Waste Management, Inc. (WM), starting from Sjoqvist Nikolaj H, who sold 31,076 shares at the price of $108.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 23,369 shares of Waste Management, Inc., valued at $3,371,215 with the latest closing price.

CLARK FRANK M, the Director of Waste Management, Inc., sold 315 shares at the value of $106.95 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that CLARK FRANK M is holding 32,586 shares at the value of $33,689 based on the most recent closing price.

WM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.82 for the present operating margin and +28.37 for gross margin. The net margin for Waste Management, Inc. stands at +10.81. Total capital return value is set at 14.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.13. Equity return holds the value 23.40%, with 5.90% for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 197.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 66.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.38 and long-term debt to capital is 193.07.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Waste Management, Inc. is 6.73 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.