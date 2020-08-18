Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $83.79 and move up 2.15%, while FBHS stocks collected 5.69% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Fortune Brands Reports Strong 2Q Results Amid COVID-19 Environment

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Worth an Investment?

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.68 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FBHS Market Performance

FBHS stocks went up by 5.69% for the week, with the monthly jump of 23.80% and a quarterly performance of 41.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.87% for FBHS stocks with the simple moving average of 39.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBHS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FBHS shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for FBHS socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $59 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBHS stock at the price of $64. The rating they have provided for FBHS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28, 2020.

Nomura gave “ Buy” rating to FBHS stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 17, 2020.

FBHS Stocks 24.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 2.20% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, while the shares surge at the distance of +24.07% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +31.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FBHS went up by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +40.68% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $77.37. In addition, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. saw 31.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FBHS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS), starting from Luburic Danny, who sold 4,600 shares at the price of $79.32 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,693 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., valued at $364,864 with the latest closing price.

Hallinan Patrick D, the SVP & CFO of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., sold 14,700 shares at the value of $78.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Hallinan Patrick D is holding 37,405 shares at the value of $1,147,736 based on the most recent closing price.

FBHS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.02 for the present operating margin and +34.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. stands at +7.49. Total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.36. Equity return holds the value 18.10%, with 6.90% for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.27. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.47 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.94 and long-term debt to capital is 79.30.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.94 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is 9.64 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.