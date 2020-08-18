Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.87 and move down -14.01%, while VKTX stocks collected 1.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that Viking Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Worth an Investment?

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) The 36 Months beta value for VKTX stocks is at 2.10, while 14 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.58 which is -$7.78 below current price. VKTX currently has a short float of 16.71% and public float of 63.36M with average trading volume of 1.41M shares.

VKTX Market Performance

VKTX stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.65% and a quarterly performance of 9.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.98%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.32% for VKTX stocks with the simple moving average of 15.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VKTX shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for VKTX socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $14 based on the research report published on June 5, 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 5, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to VKTX stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 1, 2020.

VKTX Stocks 7.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.49% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX went up by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +19.40% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $7.22. In addition, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. saw -2.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VKTX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who sold 13,000 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 26,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $95,550 with the latest closing price.

VKTX Stock Fundamentals

Based on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 0.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -223.88 and long-term debt to capital is 0.13.