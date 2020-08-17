ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $64.40 and move down -65.64%, while ZI stocks collected -15.66% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that ZoomInfo Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Worth an Investment?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) 6 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $53.53 which is $15.62 above current price. ZI currently has a short float of 8.88% and public float of 51.99M with average trading volume of 3.51M shares.

ZI Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -15.66% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.74% for ZI stocks with the simple moving average of -12.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ZI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ZI socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI stock at the price of $55. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

UBS gave “Neutral” rating to ZI stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

ZI Stocks -12.78% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZI went down by -15.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $42.03. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw 14.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ZI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.91 for the present operating margin and +70.75 for gross margin. The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -26.59. Total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.99.