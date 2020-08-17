Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) went up by 12.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.10 and move down -56.72%, while XBIO stocks collected -4.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Worth an Investment?

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) The 36 Months beta value for XBIO stocks is at 2.57, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. XBIO currently has a short float of 6.27% and public float of 5.36M with average trading volume of 645.03K shares.

XBIO Market Performance

XBIO stocks went down by -4.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of 33.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.63% for XBIO stocks with the simple moving average of 19.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XBIO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XBIO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for XBIO socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on January 8, 2020.

XBIO Stocks 18.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -36.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.82%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, while the shares sank at the distance of -16.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XBIO went down by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.65% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2325. In addition, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. saw -17.36% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XBIO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -56272.41 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. stands at -74856.59. Total capital return value is set at -70.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.19.

Based on Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -365.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.84.