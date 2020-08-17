Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.00 and move down -144.44%, while VREX stocks collected -17.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Varex Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) Worth an Investment?

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) The 36 Months beta value for VREX stocks is at 1.16, while 2 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $25.80 which is $8.75 above current price. VREX currently has a short float of 11.87% and public float of 38.90M with average trading volume of 706.31K shares.

VREX Market Performance

VREX stocks went down by -17.58% for the week, with the monthly drop of -17.18% and a quarterly performance of -22.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.89% for VREX stocks with the simple moving average of -42.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VREX shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for VREX socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $223 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VREX stock at the price of $25, previously predicting the value of $32. The rating they have provided for VREX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 13, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to VREX stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

VREX Stocks -14.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Varex Imaging Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -59.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -19.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -18.92% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VREX went down by -17.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.45% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.89. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw -54.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VREX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), starting from Yankton Kevin Bruce, who sold 1,629 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Jul 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $26,618 with the latest closing price.

Giambattista Brian W, the SVP and GM, X-ray Detectors of Varex Imaging Corporation, sold 564 shares at the value of $17.96 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Giambattista Brian W is holding 0 shares at the value of $10,129 based on the most recent closing price.

VREX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.28 for the present operating margin and +35.51 for gross margin. The net margin for Varex Imaging Corporation stands at +1.99. Total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94. Equity return holds the value 2.50%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.81 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.03 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.78 and long-term debt to capital is 81.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for Varex Imaging Corporation is 5.29 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.