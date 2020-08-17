The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $125.92 and move down -31%, while ALL stocks collected -0.82% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Allstate Quickly Adapts to Pandemic and Delivers Excellent Operating Results

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Worth an Investment?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.20 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ALL Market Performance

ALL stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.92% and a quarterly performance of 0.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for ALL stocks with the simple moving average of -6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALL shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ALL socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $101 based on the research report published on June 25, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL stock at the price of $101. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 1, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave “ Outperform” rating to ALL stocks, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on April 13, 2020.

ALL Stocks 1.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Allstate Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.64% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALL went down by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.18% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $94.60. In addition, The Allstate Corporation saw -14.52% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Allstate Corporation (ALL), starting from Shapiro Glenn T, who sold 14,378 shares at the price of $105.62 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 23,077 shares of The Allstate Corporation, valued at $1,518,604 with the latest closing price.

Lees Susan L, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of The Allstate Corporation, sold 12,385 shares at the value of $106.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Lees Susan L is holding 23,665 shares at the value of $1,313,429 based on the most recent closing price.

ALL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.12 for the present operating margin. The net margin for The Allstate Corporation stands at +10.95. Total capital return value is set at 20.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return holds the value 18.40%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on The Allstate Corporation (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.76 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.73.