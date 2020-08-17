Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) went up by 6.71% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.50 and move down -4.76%, while QUMU stocks collected 3.14% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Qumu Announces Another Major Feature Release for Video Control Center Customers

QUMU Market Performance

QUMU stocks went up by 3.14% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.20% and a quarterly performance of 111.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.85%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.19% for QUMU stocks with the simple moving average of 95.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUMU stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QUMU shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for QUMU socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $13 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QUMU stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for QUMU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 12, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “ Neutral” rating to QUMU stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 19, 2015.

QUMU Stocks 34.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Qumu Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +125.22% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QUMU went up by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +74.34% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.83. In addition, Qumu Corporation saw 88.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

QUMU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Qumu Corporation (QUMU), starting from Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Nov 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,392,522 shares of Qumu Corporation, valued at $250,000 with the latest closing price.

HOROWITZ EDWARD D, the Director of Qumu Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that HOROWITZ EDWARD D is holding 10,000 shares at the value of $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

QUMU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -20.34 for the present operating margin and +67.94 for gross margin. The net margin for Qumu Corporation stands at -25.40. Total capital return value is set at -44.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.60. Equity return holds the value -78.10%, with -17.30% for asset returns.

Based on Qumu Corporation (QUMU), the company’s capital structure generated 23.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.13. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 7.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -6.84 and long-term debt to capital is 16.36.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for Qumu Corporation is 3.87 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.