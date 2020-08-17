Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went up by 26.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.09 and move down -59.06%, while GRIL stocks collected 50.94% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Muscle Maker Grill Begins Construction at Four Northern Virginia Community College Locations

GRIL Market Performance

GRIL stocks went up by 50.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 37.34% and a quarterly performance of 77.79%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.96% for GRIL stocks with the simple moving average of 34.72% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Stocks 33.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Muscle Maker, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, while the shares surge at the distance of +33.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +46.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL went up by +50.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.34. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. saw -17.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GRIL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -73.68 for the present operating margin and +11.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Muscle Maker, Inc. stands at -572.39. Total capital return value is set at -443.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12,714.61. Equity return holds the value 758.80%, with -435.10% for asset returns.

Based on Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 84.85. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.98 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.87 and long-term debt to capital is 128.29.