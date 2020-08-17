BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.46 and move down -256.1%, while BIOL stocks collected -3.33% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that BIOLASE Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) The 36 Months beta value for BIOL stocks is at 2.13, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BIOLASE, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.60 which is -$0.41 below current price. BIOL currently has a short float of 2.07% and public float of 29.74M with average trading volume of 8.92M shares.

BIOL Market Performance

BIOL stocks went down by -3.33% for the week, with the monthly drop of -14.32% and a quarterly performance of 9.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.80% for BIOL stocks with the simple moving average of -21.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BIOL shares by setting it to “Speculative Buy”. The predicted price for BIOL socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on June 19, 2019.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOL stock at the price of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25, 2017.

WallachBeth gave “ Hold” rating to BIOL stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 13, 2014.

BIOL Stocks -12.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BIOLASE, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -71.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -12.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.17% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL went down by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.79% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4276. In addition, BIOLASE, Inc. saw -25.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BIOL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL), starting from FEINBERG LARRY N, who sold 1,770,312 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of BIOLASE, Inc., valued at $976,010 with the latest closing price.

FEINBERG LARRY N, the 10% Owner of BIOLASE, Inc., sold 3,402,938 shares at the value of $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that FEINBERG LARRY N is holding 264,141 shares at the value of $1,885,908 based on the most recent closing price.

BIOL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -41.33 for the present operating margin and +37.80 for gross margin. The net margin for BIOLASE, Inc. stands at -47.24. Total capital return value is set at -77.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.93.

Based on BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL), the company’s capital structure generated 317.64 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 76.06. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7.24 and long-term debt to capital is 0.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for BIOLASE, Inc. is 3.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.