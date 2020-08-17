AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.46 and move down -513.48%, while AIKI stocks collected -23.62% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that AIkido Pharma Inc. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Worth an Investment?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) The 36 Months beta value for AIKI stocks is at 2.11, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1,802.25 which is -$0.89 below current price. AIKI currently has a short float of 0.38% and public float of 26.95M with average trading volume of 4.49M shares.

AIKI Market Performance

AIKI stocks went down by -23.62% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of 30.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.77% for AIKI stocks with the simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Stocks -5.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, AIkido Pharma Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -83.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI went down by -23.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1111. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -32.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AIKI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -63166.67 for the present operating margin. The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. Total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return holds the value -88.60%, with -83.60% for asset returns.