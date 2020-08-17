Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move down -91.83%, while GNW stocks collected 9.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Genworth Financial, Inc. GNW

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Worth an Investment?

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.41 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GNW Market Performance

GNW stocks went up by 9.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.89% and a quarterly performance of -4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.50% for GNW stocks with the simple moving average of -27.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GNW shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for GNW socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 23, 2016.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW stock at the price of $5.25, previously predicting the value of $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 5, 2016.

Compass Point gave “Buy” rating to GNW stocks, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 8, 2016.

GNW Stocks 3.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Genworth Financial, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -47.87% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -22.36% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GNW went up by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.81% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.26. In addition, Genworth Financial, Inc. saw -41.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GNW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.70 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Genworth Financial, Inc. stands at +5.58. Total capital return value is set at 5.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return holds the value -3.50%, with -0.50% for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 25.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.43.