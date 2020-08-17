Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -4.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.78 and move down -25.97%, while CRBP stocks collected 5.45% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Qualcomm, Yandex, Advanced Micro Devices, Estee Lauder, or Corbus Pharmaceuticals?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Worth an Investment?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) The 36 Months beta value for CRBP stocks is at 1.36, while 7 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $25.14 which is -$6.97 below current price. CRBP currently has a short float of 21.21% and public float of 73.06M with average trading volume of 1.64M shares.

CRBP Market Performance

CRBP stocks went up by 5.45% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of 1.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.16% for CRBP stocks with the simple moving average of 15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CRBP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CRBP socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $40 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBP stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for CRBP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17, 2020.

Nomura gave “Buy” rating to CRBP stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 26, 2020.

CRBP Stocks -4.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.06%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.16% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CRBP went up by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.83. In addition, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. saw 27.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CRBP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), starting from Millian Craig Stuart, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 12,000 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., valued at $8,500 with the latest closing price.

Cohen Yuval, the Chief Executive Officer of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., bought 4,300 shares at the value of $3.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Cohen Yuval is holding 71,090 shares at the value of $15,007 based on the most recent closing price.

CRBP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -226.01 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. stands at -197.69. Total capital return value is set at -375.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -342.06. Equity return holds the value -430.80%, with -164.10% for asset returns.

Based on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP), the company’s capital structure generated 153.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.22 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4,293.64 and long-term debt to capital is 131.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is 26.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.