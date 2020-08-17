Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.04 and move down -8.39%, while CMC stocks collected 1.37% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Commercial Metals Company Announces Plans To Build Its Third Micro Mill

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Worth an Investment?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CMC Market Performance

CMC stocks went up by 1.37% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.83% and a quarterly performance of 49.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.71% for CMC stocks with the simple moving average of 15.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CMC shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for CMC socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on June 22, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to CMC stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 17, 2020.

CMC Stocks 9.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Commercial Metals Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.74% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.46% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CMC went up by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.27. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw -0.40% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CMC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Commercial Metals Company (CMC), starting from Porter Tracy L, who sold 52,045 shares at the price of $20.14 back on Jun 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 76,485 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $1,048,264 with the latest closing price.

CMC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.82 for the present operating margin and +13.75 for gross margin. The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +3.41. Total capital return value is set at 12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.25. Equity return holds the value 17.30%, with 7.70% for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 76.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.39. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.11 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.73 and long-term debt to capital is 75.57.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Commercial Metals Company is 6.60 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.