ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.05 and move down -23.1%, while ANGI stocks collected -16.42% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

ANGI Market Performance

ANGI stocks went down by -16.42% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.90% and a quarterly performance of 35.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.87%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.23% for ANGI stocks with the simple moving average of 49.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ANGI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ANGI socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $17 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 11, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to ANGI stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

ANGI Stocks -1.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ANGI Homeservices Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.71% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI went down by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +103.89% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.84. In addition, ANGI Homeservices Inc. saw 55.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ANGI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI), starting from Cohen Jamie, who sold 4,680 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc., valued at $74,880 with the latest closing price.

Hicks Bowman Angela R., the Director of ANGI Homeservices Inc., sold 16,918 shares at the value of $16.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that Hicks Bowman Angela R. is holding 368,606 shares at the value of $274,918 based on the most recent closing price.