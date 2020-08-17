United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $95.16 and move down -163.02%, while UAL stocks collected 5.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Novavax Inc, Apple Inc, Carnival Corp, United Airlines, or Altimmune Inc?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Worth an Investment?

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) The 36 Months beta value for UAL stocks is at 1.51, while 7 of the analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 12 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $41.69 which is $5.35 above current price. UAL currently has a short float of 9.13% and public float of 289.96M with average trading volume of 62.60M shares.

UAL Market Performance

UAL stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.90% and a quarterly performance of 81.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.70% for UAL stocks with the simple moving average of -34.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for UAL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UAL socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $56 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL stock at the price of $56. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 12, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to UAL stocks, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

UAL Stocks 2.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.47% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UAL went up by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -60.25% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $33.71. In addition, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. saw -58.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

UAL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), starting from SHAPIRO EDWARD, who sold 157,707 shares at the price of $33.26 back on Jul 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., valued at $5,245,650 with the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO EDWARD, the Director of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., sold 25,000 shares at the value of $33.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that SHAPIRO EDWARD is holding 157,707 shares at the value of $838,000 based on the most recent closing price.

UAL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.47 for the present operating margin and +14.33 for gross margin. The net margin for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stands at +6.96. Total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.32. Equity return holds the value -16.30%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 177.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 63.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.20 and long-term debt to capital is 158.80.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is 31.93 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.