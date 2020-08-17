Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.42 and move down -284.35%, while ARTL stocks collected -7.99% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that LD Micro Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Worth an Investment?

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$1.15 below current price. ARTL currently has a short float of 0.90% and public float of 3.35M with average trading volume of 363.57K shares.

ARTL Market Performance

ARTL stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.16% and a quarterly performance of -4.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.74%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for ARTL stocks with the simple moving average of -28.07% for the last 200 days.

ARTL Stocks -8.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.82% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.73% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL went down by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.85% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1820. In addition, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. saw -57.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.