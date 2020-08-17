Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.90 and move down -14.46%, while ARPO stocks collected 0.63% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, CleanSpark Inc, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Hertz Global Holdings, or Walt Disney?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Worth an Investment?

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is $0.34 above current price. ARPO currently has a short float of 0.12% and public float of 32.96M with average trading volume of 3.04M shares.

ARPO Market Performance

ARPO stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.11% and a quarterly performance of 119.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.90% for ARPO stocks with the simple moving average of 105.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARPO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARPO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ARPO socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $10 based on the research report published on July 23, 2018.

ARPO Stocks 23.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 16.40%, while the shares surge at the distance of +26.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +50.87% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ARPO went up by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +233.65% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4757. In addition, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 156.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ARPO Stock Fundamentals

Based on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.46.