Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.67 and move down -217.69%, while VSTM stocks collected -0.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Verastem Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Worth an Investment?

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) The 36 Months beta value for VSTM stocks is at 1.05, while 2 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verastem, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.00 which is -$1.47 below current price. VSTM currently has a short float of 6.48% and public float of 159.15M with average trading volume of 6.29M shares.

VSTM Market Performance

VSTM stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.52% and a quarterly performance of -14.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for VSTM stocks with the simple moving average of -19.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to VSTM stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 13, 2018.

VSTM Stocks -7.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verastem, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -68.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -19.67% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM went down by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +17.60% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4492. In addition, Verastem, Inc. saw 9.70% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VSTM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sold 1,161,300 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Jun 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,142,051 shares of Verastem, Inc., valued at $2,219,941 with the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Verastem, Inc., sold 1,301,300 shares at the value of $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 17,303,351 shares at the value of $3,002,099 based on the most recent closing price.

VSTM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -758.14 for the present operating margin and +81.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Verastem, Inc. stands at -854.77. Total capital return value is set at -73.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.46. Equity return holds the value -195.30%, with -69.80% for asset returns.

Based on Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,498.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 93.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 74.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -6.42 and long-term debt to capital is 1,493.06.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.56 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Verastem, Inc. is 12.34 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.