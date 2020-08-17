Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) went down by -4.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.50 and move down -284.62%, while ZOM stocks collected -14.59% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) Worth an Investment?

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) The 36 Months beta value for ZOM stocks is at -0.11, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $0.50 which is -$0.13 below current price. ZOM currently has a short float of 3.86% and public float of 350.36M with average trading volume of 58.01M shares.

ZOM Market Performance

ZOM stocks went down by -14.59% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.87% and a quarterly performance of -42.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.28%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.73% for ZOM stocks with the simple moving average of -42.38% for the last 200 days.

ZOM Stocks -25.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, while the shares sank at the distance of -17.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.42% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM went down by -14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -55.49% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.1589. In addition, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. saw -59.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZOM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), starting from POWERS JOHNNY D, who bought 625,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 625,000 shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., valued at $100,000 with the latest closing price.