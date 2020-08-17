Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.50 and move down -86.17%, while MRNS stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Worth an Investment?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) The 36 Months beta value for MRNS stocks is at 1.98, while 8 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.44 which is -$1.88 below current price. MRNS currently has a short float of 10.40% and public float of 102.58M with average trading volume of 1.63M shares.

MRNS Market Performance

MRNS stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.19% and a quarterly performance of -21.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.26%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.11% for MRNS stocks with the simple moving average of -6.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRNS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MRNS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MRNS socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRNS stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for MRNS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “Buy” rating to MRNS stocks, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

MRNS Stocks -14.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -46.14% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -32.60% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MRNS went up by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +52.89% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7760. In addition, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -17.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MRNS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS), starting from Smith Edward F, who sold 2,380 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jan 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 17,717 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $4,879 with the latest closing price.

Braunstein Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Braunstein Scott is holding 100,000 shares at the value of $125,000 based on the most recent closing price.

MRNS Stock Fundamentals

Based on Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.97 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.82.