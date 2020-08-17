Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 7.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.09 and move down -79.49%, while TBIO stocks collected -0.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/14/20 that Xerox and Inozyme See Activist Action

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Worth an Investment?

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Translate Bio, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $31.71 which is -$15.65 below current price. TBIO currently has a short float of 10.00% and public float of 50.91M with average trading volume of 1.96M shares.

TBIO Market Performance

TBIO stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -19.57% and a quarterly performance of -9.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for TBIO stocks with the simple moving average of 30.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TBIO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TBIO socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $32 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBIO stock at the price of $32. The rating they have provided for TBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 6, 2020.

SunTrust gave “Buy” rating to TBIO stocks, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 26, 2020.

TBIO Stocks -8.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Translate Bio, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO went up by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +71.95% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.11. In addition, Translate Bio, Inc. saw 79.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TBIO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO), starting from Shire Human Genetic Therapies,, who sold 6,824,992 shares at the price of $20.68 back on Jun 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Translate Bio, Inc., valued at $141,140,835 with the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Translate Bio, Inc., bought 500,000 shares at the value of $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 18,044,239 shares at the value of $11,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

TBIO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1245.48 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Translate Bio, Inc. stands at -1451.73. Total capital return value is set at -66.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.89. Equity return holds the value -54.90%, with -28.50% for asset returns.

Based on Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.59.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 30.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Translate Bio, Inc. is 2.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.