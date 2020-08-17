Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) went up by 48.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.00 and move down -334.78%, while CLUB stocks collected 57.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/20 that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) The 36 Months beta value for CLUB stocks is at 2.29, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$0.69 below current price. CLUB currently has a short float of 3.51% and public float of 25.48M with average trading volume of 813.93K shares.

CLUB Market Performance

CLUB stocks went up by 57.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 45.45% and a quarterly performance of 71.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.35% for CLUB stocks with the simple moving average of -39.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLUB stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for CLUB shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CLUB socks in the upcoming period according to Imperial Capital is $5.50 based on the research report published on April 30, 2019.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLUB stock at the price of $11, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for CLUB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 30, 2018.

Imperial Capital gave “Outperform” rating to CLUB stocks, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on May 1, 2018.

CLUB Stocks 21.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -76.85% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 24.29%, while the shares surge at the distance of +47.73% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.95% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLUB went up by +57.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -67.85% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.4554. In addition, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. saw -59.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CLUB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB), starting from Ajmera Nitin, who sold 2,037 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,652 shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., valued at $1,589 with the latest closing price.

Ajmera Nitin, the Chief Accounting Officer of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., sold 2,683 shares at the value of $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that Ajmera Nitin is holding 77,689 shares at the value of $7,244 based on the most recent closing price.

CLUB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.27 for the present operating margin and +6.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. stands at -3.98. Total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.57. Equity return holds the value 23.10%, with -2.20% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. is 154.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.