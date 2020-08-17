TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) went up by 22.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.10 and move down -190.48%, while TCON stocks collected -8.56% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

TCON Market Performance

TCON stocks went down by -8.56% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.35% and a quarterly performance of -14.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.60% for TCON stocks with the simple moving average of -16.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TCON shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TCON socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on December 23, 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCON stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for TCON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 1, 2019.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to TCON stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 13, 2017.

TCON Stocks 10.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.92%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TCON went up by +14.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.03% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.7932. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TCON Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), starting from THEUER CHARLES, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $1.65 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 91,714 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $8,250 with the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at the value of $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 86,714 shares at the value of $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.